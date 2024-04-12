Ensure all measures for peaceful, fair poll: AP CEO

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that all precautionary steps have been initiated for smooth and fair conduct of 2024 elections in the State.

The AP CEO inspected Command Control Room (CCR) set up at Nellore Municipal Corporation in Nellore on Thursday. Later addressing the media along with Collector and District Electoral Officer M Harinarayanan, he said that as nomination procedure begins from April 18, the Election Commission has ensured full-fledged arrangements by implementing model code of conduct (MCC), expenditure monitoring, flying squad teams (FSTs) etc for proper implementation of electoral procedures. The CEO has appealed public and public representatives to extend their support to the government by following EC guidelines in the interest of conducting the elections in a smooth and fair manner.

He inspected the CCR and expressed satisfaction over the ongoing arrangements. He appreciated Collector M Harinarayanan of his initiative in finding solutions related to problems over C Vigil, Social Media, SMS, WhatsApp and 1950 call center.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmath, SP K Arif Hafeez, ASP Soujanya, I&PR DD Sadha Rao and others were present.