Ensure best facilities to devotees, temple chairman tells Indrakiladri officials

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Trust Board chairman Karnati Rambabu inspected 'Laddu' and 'Pulihora' preparing units and directed the staff to maintain quality near the temple's administrative office in Vijayawada on Saturday. He nominated the trust board member Ch Srinivas to supervise the 'Laddu' and 'Pulihora' preparation.



Rambabu is visiting all units of the Durga temple after he has taken charge as chairman of the Trust Board. On Saturday, along with his Trust Board members, Rambabu visited the 'Laddu' and 'Pulihora' preparation units and observed the use of raw materials and its quality. Also, he checked the weight of the 'prasadam' packets.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that he will be conducting sudden inspections in all sections of the temple, and after finding out the lapses or other issues he would discuss them with temple Executive Officer (EO) D Bhramaramba. If any lapses are found, stringent action would be taken against the errant officials and staff, he warned.

He also asked the officials of the temple to provide better facilities to the devotees.