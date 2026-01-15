Ensure successful conduct of Yeti Panduga: Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has directed the officials to ensure the successful conduct of the ‘Yeti Pandaga’ meant for immersion of ‘Gobbemmalu’ proposed to held on the banks of Penna river at Ranganayakula pet on 17th Janauary 2026.

The M&U minister along with police, revenue, tourism, endowments, NMC and Electricity department officials inspected the ongoing arrangements here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Minister inspected the depth of water in River Penna. He said that he has already conducted review meeting over precautionary measures related to security other aspects.

While saying that it was expected to witness 20,000 people for Gobbemmela immersion programme, he directed them to make proper arrangements based onthe need of people for the event.

Later, the Minister inspected the Jaffar Saheb Canal at Mypadu centre in city where Tepposwavam of Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple was performed on the occasion of Kanuma Panduga falling on January 16.

He directed the police department officials to make adequate security arrangements to avoid stampede and other untoward incidents as thousands of people witnessed the event on that particular day.

Nellore RDO Anusha, NMC Commissioner Y O Nandan, Assistant Commissioner of Endowment department Kovuru Janardhan Reddy MEPMA PD Leela Rani, District Tourism Officer Ushasree and others were present.