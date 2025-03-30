Ensure welfare schemes reach targeted sections: Minister

Vijayawada : District in-charge Minister and Minister for Medical and Health Satya Kumar Yadav has urged the officials to ensure that the welfare schemes being implemented by the State and Central governments reach the eligible beneficiaries.

He said the welfare should reach the ultimate beneficiaries without any political bias. Satya Kumar Yadav chaired the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting organised at Kondapalli Fort on Saturday. To promote tourism in NTR district, the district administration has organised the DRC meeting at the Kondapalli Fort. District Collector G Lakshmisha, MLAs and other officials attended the DRC meeting.

Satya Kumar Yadav said NTR district is in third place in the per capital income in the State and asked the officials to work in co-ordination with the government and NGOs to reach the top spot in the State in per capita income.

The Minister said the per capita income of NTR district is 3,53,150 in 2024-25 and the district administration set the target of reaching Rs 4,17,412 in 2025-26. He asked the officials to come out with innovative ideas to increase the Gross Domestic District Product (GDDP).

Satya Kumar said value addition plays vital role in economic development and felt 15 per cent consistent growth can be achieved with value addition. Satya Kumar Yadav said agriculture sector has set a growth target of 15.94 percent, industrial sector 18.57 per cent and hospitality sector 22.22 per cent.

The Minister said NTR district has vast potential for growth in tourism sector and stressed the need to give wide publicity to the tourism centres.

District Collector G Lakshmisha said the district administration will launchtemple tourism and other tourism packages very soon. He said the services sector contributes a lot to the GDDP with its share of 67.19 per cent in 2024-25 and set the target of achieving 67.29 per cent in 2025-26.

He said the district administration pays special attention for growth of tourism and hospitality sectors. He said Kondapalli Fort will be developed as a big tourist centre in NTR district.

He said development works were being taken up with Corprorate Social Responsibility Funds (CSR) and laser show will be launched very soon.

He said MSMEs will play very important role in the development of the district and stated that efforts were on to set up one MSME in each Assembly constituency. Efforts were being made to identify 50 to 100 acres land in each constituency.

MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Gadde Ram Mohan, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, Sriram Rajagopal, Tangirala Sowmya, ZP CEO K Kannama Naidu, Chief Planning Officer Y Srilatha, Vijayawada RDO K Chaitanya and other officials were present. The DRC meeting discussed the TIDCO housing works, agriculture and horticulture crops, Rail-Over-Bridge in Vijayawada, Budameru floods, Krishna river retaining wall and other works.