Entrepreneurship bootcamp concludes

Amaravati: A five-day bootcamp on entrepreneurship and innovation, jointly organised by the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) and the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education Andhra Pradesh (CCE), concluded here on Friday, encouraging government degree college students to explore entrepreneurship as a career path.

The programme was conducted under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA). Sixty students from government degree colleges across the State were selected through a rigorous shortlisting process based on merit and certifications. The bootcamp culminated with participants presenting multiple innovative ideas aimed at solving real-world community problems.

The specially designed programme sought to bridge the gap between students’ entrepreneurial aspirations and the lack of suitable platforms to nurture their ideas. Participants will reconvene after 15 days at RTIH, Amaravati, to further refine their business models and develop working prototypes.

Interacting with the students, Principal Secretary of School Education Department Kona Sasidhar urged them to prepare for global competition. “Today’s youth are competing not just locally but globally. There are no limits to imagination. Innovation is not confined to any one discipline; it emerges from curiosity, interdisciplinary learning, and the courage to think beyond conventional boundaries,” he said, advising students to stay focused and believe in their potential. Commissioner of Collegiate Education State Project Director of RUSA Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta engaged with participants on their business concepts and encouraged them to identify opportunities in their surroundings.

Dr Ch Tulasi, Academic Guidance Officer, CCE; Dr AV Kavitha, Special Officer on Duty, IT; and Tarun Krishna Kumar, Head of Incubation at RTIH, along with other officials, participated in the inaugural session.