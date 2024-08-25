EO inspects Divya Darshan token centre

Tirupati : TTDEO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary inspected SSD and Divya Darshan token centre at Bhudevi Complex in Alipiri on Saturday.

The EO reviewed the feasibility of reviving Divya Darshan tokens issued at Alipiri once again. Later, he inspected SSD token issue process, SVBC master control room and old SVBC building. He instructed the officials to speed up comfortable issue of tokens and other development activities. He also visited Jala prasadam units and luggage counters at Alipiri and gave instructions to the officials concerned. JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Nageswar Rao and others were present.