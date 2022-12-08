ESI hospital construction in Sri City reviewed

Tirupati: ESI Corporation Regional Director A Venugopal reviewed the status of ESI hospital construction in Sri City on Wednesday. He was accompanied by ESIC state medical officer Dr Shakeel Gooty. The purpose of their visit was to inspect the site and check on the progress of the construction of a new 100-bedded ESI hospital near Sri City.

They met the Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, who said that the establishment of the hospital will benefit a large number of industrial workers and their families in the region. He offered his full support and advised the officials to plan the building construction in such a way that future expansion would be possible.

They discussed various aspects of the hospital construction with officials from APIIC, local revenue, and Sri City. During the discussions, ESIC executive engineer Ravi Kumar, deputy director Padma Priya and Dr B Chandra Sekhar were also present.