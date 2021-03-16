ESI hospital sanctioned for Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravarm: An ESI hospital was sanctioned for Gopalapuram Assembly constituency of West Godavari district which falls under Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary constituency, a long pending demand, according to MP Margani Bharat Ram.

Speaking to The Hans India over phone from New Delhi, on Tuesday the MP said that Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangawar had given consent sanctioning a 100-bed ESI hospital in Gopalapuram constituency with the latest medical facilities.

The hospital will be constructed between Kovvur and Gopalapuram as thousands of people working in many quarries and other companies, he added. Enrolment of members in the ESI would commence shortly in West Godavari district.

Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangawar will lay foundation stone to the proposed 100-bed ESI hospital in Rajamahendravaram by the end of March and Rs 98 crore was released in this regard.

As many as 32 staff quarters will also be constructed and latest MRI, x-ray, scanning facilitieswill be provided and many specialist doctors would also be appointed, he added.