Essay writing competitions on Jan 24

Kurnool: Cluster University Vice-Chancellor DVR Saigopal said that a competitive spirit should be inculcated from student stage.

Speaking at a meeting held at the University here on Monday, he said that essay writing competitions are being organised in junior and sub-junior categories on January 24 at the university to commemorate National Girl Child Day.

The V-C gave a call that everyone should strive to protect women. He released posters related to the competitions.