Essentials supplied to blind women cricketer Deepika

Anantapur: Deeply moved by the living conditions of blind women cricketers as told by their team captain Deepika, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan decided to send household appliances like TV and fan along with essential groceries and new clothes to these families.

Accordingly, Anantapur – Hindupur Urban Development Authority Chairman TC Varun, along with Jana Sena Party leaders, handed over the items to Deepika's family in Tambalahatti Thanda in Amarapuram mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.

TC Varun said, “Responding to Deepika’s request for roads for Thambalahatti Thanda, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has sanctioned for road construction in the evening of the same day.”