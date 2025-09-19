Establishment of industrial parks emphasised

Bhimavaram: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani directed the officials to take steps for the establishment of industrial parks in the district.

She conducted a meeting with the officials of Industries, Skill Development, Tourism, Employment and KVIB at the Collectorate on Thursday and discussed various issues. Speaking on the occasion, she asked them to take steps towards promotion of industries along with mobilising various groups for the same.

She said that preparatory steps should be taken for the establishment of new industries. Details such as whether the industries sanctioned for the establishment in the past have been established, whether production is continuing, and how marketing is being done should be provided. A stable growth rate can be achieved only when the district develops in all sectors.

As part of this, efforts should be made for industrial development. She sought extensive information on the types of incentives that can be obtained if one comes forward to establish industries, such as land on concession, stamp duty concession, lease method, special concessions for SC and ST categories, etc.,

Khadi Village Industries Board should look into eco-friendly products. She suggested that self-employment loans be sanctioned under PMEGP through KVIB.

The District Tourism Officer was instructed to take extensive steps to develop tourism in the district. She said that the issues of setting up new hotels in the district should be examined to enhance social infrastructure. Steps should be taken towards setting up a new hotel in each constituency. Job opportunities should be provided to the unemployed youth by organising frequent placement drives in the district. She told the District Skill Development Officer to provide details such as how many placement drives have been organised since 2024, how many candidates have been selected, how many are working, etc.,

She said that he should work with the aim of ensuring that no educated person should be unemployed. Necessary steps should be taken for skill development training. District Industries Officer U Mangapathi Rao, District Skill Development Officer Lokman, District Tourism Officer AV Appa Rao, Undi ITI Principal Anand Venugopal, KVIB Officer Anand, and others participated in this meeting.