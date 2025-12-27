Chikkamagaluru: Tourist jeep overturns, seven hurt

Chikkamagaluru: Seven tourists hailing from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district sustained injuries after the jeep they travelled in veered out of control and overturned. The mishap occurred on Thursday, December 25, along the Mullayanagiri route near Tippanahalli Estate Cross.

The group had arrived in the same jeep to visit the revered Dattapeetha shrine. While heading back down the hilly path, the driver lost grip on the uneven and curving stretch close to Tippanahalli, leading to the vehicle somersaulting.

Rescue teams promptly shifted all injured passengers to the Chikkamagaluru district hospital for medical care. Authorities confirmed that the accident falls under the jurisdiction of the Chikkamagaluru Rural police station.

This section of road, known for its sharp bends and steep gradients, often challenges drivers, especially during peak tourist seasons when visitors flock to the popular hill destination and nearby spiritual sites.