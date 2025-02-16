Euphoria Musical Night evokes huge response

Vijayawada: Euphoria Musical Night organised by NTR Memorial Trust on Saturday night at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation in Vijayawada evoked huge response with thousands of children, youth and adults attended the programme enjoyed the music of noted music director Thaman and his team.

The NTR Trust has organised the musical night to help the Talasemia victims.

A large number of people purchased the tickets to help the Talasemia victims, who are suffering illness. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended as the chief guest and praised the services of the NTR Trust which has set up Basava Tarakam Cancer hospital in Hyderabad for more than two decades.

Addressing a huge gathering at the IGMC Stadium, Chandrababu Naidu has praised music director Thaman for participating in the music festival to help the victims. Naidu had lauded the contribution of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who purchased tickets worth Rs 50 lakh.

Naidu said the NTR Memorial Trust has been rendering services for the last 28 years. He said that he had launched Heritage Dairy 32 years ago and his family members were efficiently working to run the NTR Memorial Trust and the Heritage Dairy.

He has appealed to the children present at the stadium to do social service in future and give back to their services to the society. Naidu said, “We are here because of the society and it is a collective responsibility to give back to the society.”

He described NTR Memorial Trust as a good service organisation and explained its activities. He has once again appealed to the people to participate in social service activities.

Naidu said earning money was important and spending money in a meaningful way was even more important. He said the NTR Trust Memorial Musical Night was not held to discuss politics. He said legendary NTR always took part in service activities and helped the cyclone victims when he was a film actor. NTR collected money from the people to help the victims of natural calamities.

Managing Director of NTR Memorial Trust Nara Bhuvaneswari has explained the objectives of the NTR Memorial Trust and thanked the people for attending the Euphoria Musical Night at the IGMC Stadium.

She said the Trust was formed in the memory of late NTR and her father. MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, IT minister Nara Lokesh and the family members of NTR family attended the musical night.