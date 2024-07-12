Every acre will get water if Sujala Sravanthi is completed: CM

Anakapalli: Water will be supplied to 2.2 lakh acre by completing the works in the first phase of Polavaram project on a war footing with an investment of Rs 800 crore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

As part of his maiden visit to undivided Visakhapatnam after becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, Naidu visited the left bank canal of the Polavaram project at Darlapudi in Anakapalle district and announced that tenders will soon be called for to begin the left bank canal works.

Water will be supplied to about 1 lakh acre if 90-km-long canal work is completed in the first phase. Similarly, 2.2 lakh acre would get water if the 214-km-long canal gets completed, Naidu explained, adding that each household would be facilitated with water connection.

The Chief Minister reiterated that if Sujala Sravanthi is completed, each acre in the region will get water for irrigation.

Advising the officers to do away with corporate culture, Naidu said that works related to Sujala Sravanthi came to a grinding halt during the previous government and whatever was left completed it was during the TDP’s rule.

If the Krishna, the Godavari, the Penna and the Vamsadhara rivers get interlinked the state will be free of drought, the Chief Minister observed.

Maintaining that he was seriously thinking of how to safeguard Visakhapatnam steel plant which is Andhrula Hakku, Naidu assured that the AP government will not allow privatisation of the plant as being propagated by the Opposition.