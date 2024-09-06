Every guide is a teacher: Port CEO Rao

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO GJ Rao stated that every guide, who gives good advice in our life, is a Guru. He praised the services of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan at a programme on Teacher’s Day at the port on Thursday. Anything can be stolen but no one can steal knowledge, he added. On this occasion, along with others he felicitated training teachers of various departments at Krishnapatnam port. Teachers were honored at World School, Adani Vidya Mandir.

COO Rajan Babu, Admin Head Ganesh Sharma, Admin AGM Ganga Satish, HR Associate Manager CH Srikanth, Admin and HR teams along with HODs of various departments, employees and others participated.