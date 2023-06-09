Every household will get water facility: Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu

Anakapalli: Keeping future needs in view, drinking water facilities will be provided in Devarapalli mandal, said Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu.

Holding a review meeting with rural water supply officials at Raiwada guest house in Devarapalli, Anakapalli here on Thursday, the Deputy CM said works would be carried out in the mandal to cater to the needs of people for the next 25 years.

The water works are being provided to 96 suburban villages under 27 village panchayats of the mandal, he added. He said Rs. 51 crore has been sanctioned to Devarapalli mandal and works would be completed in three phases.

With the funds allocated for the project, water tanks, pipelines and borewells would be provided and a door to door tap facility would be given to 96 villages, the Deputy CM mentioned.

As many as 16,570 houses will get drinking water connections, he said. The staff was instructed to complete the work in a time bound manner.

Mutyala Naidu said a review meeting would be held in the first week of every month and progress of the work would be reviewed.

Former mandal MPP Kilaparthi Bhaskara Rao, DE A Suryanarayana, AE Chandra Sekhar, AE Shankara Rao participated in the meeting.