Every journalist should take advantage of welfare schemes

Kurnool: Deputy Director of Information Department Jayamma said that every working journalist should take advantage of the welfare schemes introduced by the Central and State governments.

On Saturday, the insurance and city committee membership registration programme for the benefits of ‘e-Shram Card’, introduced by the Central Government, was organised at Information Department here. The programme was organised under the chairmanship of APWJF city president Siva Shankar and under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh Working Journalists Federation.

Speaking on the occasion, DD Jayamma said that journalists by profession will get insurance compensation facility in case of any accident. Assistant Commissioner of Labor Sambasiva said that this e-Shram Card brought by the Central government is for poor and middleclass people between the ages of 16 and 59 years, who do not pay income tax, and do not have PF or ESI. With this, there is a possibility of getting Rs one lakh, Rs 2 lakh in case of death and Rs 3 lakh in case of complete disability in case of accdent.

Labor office officials provided e-Shram cards to scribes. Later, membership registration programme under the auspices of APWJF city committee was inaugurated by State Secretary Maddileti.

The meeting was attended by Labor Officer Ram Prasad, State leaders Gorantlappa, Srinivasulu, Photographer Association State leader Hussain, district convener Nagendra, honorary city president Sivakumar, city president Sivashankar, city chief secretary Erramala andothers.