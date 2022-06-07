Everything's possible with Modi, says Nadda

Rajamahendravaram: The Godavari Garjana left Jana Sena most disappointed as the BJP national president J P Nadda did not mention even a word about the alliance with Jana Sena. The Jana Sena was expecting that he would announce the name of Pawan Kalyan as the common chief ministerial candidate.

Instead, Nadda asked the people to press one button and that should be on 'Kamal' (BJP lotus symbol).

Explaining how the country has been transformed since 2014 from scam India deep rooted in corruption and red tapism to a $3 trillion economy and now poised to become a $5 trillion economy, he said: "Modi Hai tho Mumkin Hai."

Nadda gave a clear direction to the cadres that they should talk only about the welfare schemes of the Centre. He asked the party activists to talk about what the Centre gave to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh and how the government failed to utilise them.

Reeling out statistics to establish how Modi brought reforms in the country since 2014, Nadda lashed at the state government saying it was being run by sand, land and liquor mafia. He said the ruling party was doing everything to suppress the opposition.

There was no law and order in the state, no investments were coming, and no industries were showing interest in AP and the existing ones were moving out. Nadda said the unemployment rate was high and the government was following "petty policy of appeasement" of one caste.

What was more disturbing was that while the new National Education Policy lays emphasis on promoting education in regional language, Jagan was doing away with it. The government has failed in all respects, he added.

Quoting statistics, the BJP president said Andhra Pradesh was given a high share of devolution of funds and projects but the state government failed to utilise them.

In the backdrop of this development, now it remains to be seen which of the three options mentioned by Pawan Kalyan recently would be adopted. Pawan said he was waiting for the route map from BJP before taking any decision. Earlier during the day, Pawan Kalyan's brother Nagababu had stated that they would go with BJP only if Pawan was announced as the common CM candidate.