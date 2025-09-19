Ex Min Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy meets Collector Shyam Prasad

Puttaparthi: Former minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, in-charge of TDP, Puttaparthi constituency met Sathya Sai District A Shyam Prasad, who has taken over as the new District Collector of Puttaparthi. Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy, who was present at the Puttaparthi Collector’s Camp Office, presented him with a bouquet and honored him with a shawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy said that Sathya Sai’s help and cooperation are very much needed for the development of Puttaparthi District. He assured the new Collector Shyam Prasad that the government and coalition parties will always provide their support for the development of the district. Along with the former minister, Puttaparthi constituency TDP leaders Boya Ramanjineyulu, Rama Rao Lakshmipathi Gangadhar Naidu, Samakoti Adinarayana, coalition party activists, fans and others participated.