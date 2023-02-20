Ex-MLA Alapati welcomes Kanna into TDP

Guntur: Former MLA Alapati Rajendra Babu met former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana at his residence at Kannavarithota in Guntur city on Monday and welcomed him into the TDP. Along with party leaders, he held discussions with Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Rajendra Prasad felt that Kanna's joining the party will strengthen the TDP and noted that it is a good sign.

He met Kanna in the backdrop of his joining the party on February 23 at a meeting to be held in Mangalagiri in the presence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu. TDP leadership has already offered an Assembly seat to Kanna in the coming elections, it is learnt. Kanna along with his followers will join the TDP.

TDP leaders invited Kanna into the party before 2018. But, he announced that he will shift his loyalty to the YSRCP. Later, he changed his opinion and joined the BJP. Now, Kanna shifting his loyalty to TDP.