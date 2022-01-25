Ex-MLA Kalicherla Prabhakar Reddy passes away

Tirupati: Senior Congress leader from Chittoor district Kalicherla Prabhakar Reddy alias Kadapa Prabhakar Reddy (77) died of illness while undergoing treatment for a respiratory disease at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to sources, the body of the deceased leader is expected to reach his native village Kalicherla in Peddamandyam mandal in Thamballapalle constituency and the funeral will be on Tuesday. Reddy, politically a strongman in Madanapalli area of Chittoor district was elected thrice as MLA from Thamballapalle constituency in 1989 as Independent candidate defeating both the powerful TDP and Congress party nominees and again in 1999 and 2004 as Congress party candidate.

Reddy who has a considerable following in Tamballapalle constituency created his own niche in the district politics and has good contacts with a host of leaders including former Chief Ministers Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and others.