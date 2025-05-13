Ex-MP alleges govt role in pastor’s death

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar has alleged that the death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala was a government-orchestrated murder. In a video statement released on Monday, Harsha Kumar expressed his suspicion regarding the circumstances surrounding Praveen’s death.

According to the former MP, Praveen’s body was discovered on March 22 at Konthamuru in Rajamahendravaram, and the autopsy report was completed on March 26. However, the government has not yet made the report public, which raises serious doubts, he claimed.

Harsha Kumar further alleged that the autopsy report indicates there were no traces of alcohol consumption in Praveen’s system at the time of his death.

He questioned the government’s reluctance to disclose the report and demanded a transparent investigation into the matter.

Harsha Kumar has urged all those who believe that Praveen Pagadala’s death was not an accident but a murder to attend the memorial meeting scheduled for May 24.

The meeting will take place near Nayara Petrol Pump in Konthamuru.