Ex-MP Harirama Jogaiah withdraws fast

Eluru: Former MP and Kapu leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah, who had launched an indefinite fast demanding that the government implement 5 per cent reservation for Kapus withdrew the fast at the government hospital in Eluru on Monday.

He began the fast at Palakollu of West Godavari district on Sunday and ended on Monday. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan appealed to the Chegondi to withdraw the fast taking into consideration his age and health factors.

The Jana Sena chief has made a phone call and assured to fight the Kapus' issue legally. Later, Harirama jogaiah was shifted to Palakol from Eluru by police on Monday evening.

Harirama Jogaiah has announced his decision to take part in indefinite hunger strike at Palakol demanding that the State and Centre include Kapus in Economically Backward Class (EBC) quota immediately.

Alerted by the Kapu leader's agitation programme, Palakol police rushed to Harirama jogaiah's house on Sunday evening at Palakol of West Godavari and took him into custody and shifted him to Eluru government hospital on Sunday night. The ex-MP began fasting in the hospital. However, due to his age-related problems police and doctors were put on high alert. Finally, he withdrew the fast and returned home in Palakol on Monday evening.