Ex-MP to lead movement against sub- categorisation

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP GV Harsha Kumar has launched a state-level movement from Rajahmundry to oppose the classification of SC reservations, following a recent Supreme Court ruling in favour of the classification. An anti-classification committee representing both Telugu states was established in Rajahmundry.

Addressing a gathering of Mala caste representatives, Harsha Kumar alleged that the ruling was part of a broader political strategy to divide the Mala and Madiga castes.

He criticised the Supreme Court’s decision as unilateral and called for the dissolution of Mala Mahanadu and other groups, urging them to join the fight against the classification of SC reservations.

He called for grassroots mobilisation, urging supporters to intensify the movement at the village level, and promised that the legal battle against the classification will continue. He warned of severe protests if the classification process is implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting also saw contributions from Telangana leaders T Ravi, Balaswamy, Anilkumar, and Dr Munibabu, as well as Andhra Pradesh Mala Sangha leaders Ambati Kondalarao, B Chandraya, Venkateswara Rao, and Mala Mahanadu state leaders Bennaiah and Arunakumari. Bharat Bhushan was appointed as the state convener of the Mala Employees Union, and Harsha Kumar was named the state convener of the Anti-Classification Movement Committee.