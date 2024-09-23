Ex-TTD chief strongly refutes charges made by Chief Minister

Tirupati: The row over alleged use of adulterated ghee (containing animal fat) in the famous laddu preparation at Tirumala turned acrimonious and political.

Senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy refuted the allegations of preparation of Tirumala laddu using adulterated ghee which contained animal fat.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, Karunakar Reddy described Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation as outrageous and it has tarnished the image of TTD, the biggest Hindu organisation.

Saying that Naidu’s allegations were aimed to hit former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy politically and achieve his political ends, he observed that Naidu had adopted “below the belt” tactics and cheap politics.

Karunakar Reddy claimed that during the YSRCP rule, the TTD followed the same procedures which were adopted by the previous TDP government and many times sent back the ghee supplied by the contractor for its inferior quality. Hence there was no possibility to use any adulterated ghee in laddu prasadam making, he explained.

Describing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation as a deep-rooted conspiracy, he said it was intended to divert public attention from the failure of the new TDP-led NDA government in implementing its promises.

Reddy further said that former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and subsequently the YSRCP government introduced dozens of schemes to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma in big way, taking the Hindu religion to the doorsteps of weaker sections. The YSRCP government also initiated measures to see that children from young age followed Hindu dharma.

In this connection, he cited the inauguration of SVBC, Vedic University, Rs 2 lakh deposit in the name of a students of Vedas studying in TTD Veda Pathshala, Dalitha Govindam, Matsya Govindam, organising Srinivasa Kalyanams at various places and also providing Mangalasutram free of cost to poor.

Reddy also pointed that the persons who are in TDP now including Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy and Vaidyanathan Krishnaswamy had served as TTD purchase committee members and challenged the Chief Minister to make public CFTRI (Mysore ) report which found no adulteration in the ghee.

Reddy sought the intervention of PM Modi to put an end to the raising controversy as it hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus and also defaming the God. Reddy urged the Chief Minister and TDP leaders to stop causing further damage to the TTD and uphold the sanctity of Tirumala and Lord Venkateswara.