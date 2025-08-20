Exams for recruitment of staff in district courts

Visakhapatnam: Principal District and Sessions Judge Chinnamsetty Raju mentioned that examinations will be held for therecruitment of staff in the district courts from August 20 to August 24. Briefing the media here on Tuesday, the Principal District and Sessions Judge said that examinations will be held for the posts of stenographer-III, junior assistant, typist, field assistant, examiner, driver, record assistant, and office subordinate in district courts.

The Principal District and Sessions Judge stated that these examinationswill be conducted in three shifts. Candidates are asked to reach the examination centres 15 minutes before the examination time as they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates close. Candidates are instructed to get ID proof along with the hall ticket. In case of any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, candidates can contact the help desk number 0863-237252.

Further, the Principal District and Sessions Judge said that a skill test would be conducted later for the candidates who qualified in the examinations for stenographer-III, junior assistant, typist, and drivers.

He said that a scribe will be arranged for those who are disabled and cannot write the examination due to medical grounds. The Principal District and Sessions Judge appealed to the candidates not to get carried away by any rumours and should not approach mediators for the job. The examinations will be held as per the rules, heinformed.