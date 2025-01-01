Except slight rise in murder cases, crime rate dipped, says SP Rana

Nandyal: District SP Adhiraj Singh Rana said that the crime rate has significantly decreased in 2024, which is 14.3 per cent in the district. He briefed the media about annual crime roundup of the district, here on Tuesday. Except a slight increase in murder cases, all other crimes are under control. 4,313 various cases have been registered in 2024 against 5,034 in 2023, he added.

The SP said 45 murder cases have been reported in 2024, most of them occurred due to illicit relations and family disputes. Crime against women and POCSO cases also reduced drastically. There was a slight rise in SC, ST cases.

Speaking about road accidents, the SP claimed that with the effective policing most of the accidents have been averted. Murder for gain and attempt murder were also effectively controlled, he said. Visible policing has reaped immense results in controlling bodily offences and

regarding property offences, 92 per cent property has been recovered with the help of CCTV cameras and fingerprint devices. Notorious criminals and those accused in various cases were apprehended by the police.

SP Rana said two persons, accused in murder cases, were sentenced to life imprisonment. Police have successfully recovered 1,066 lost mobiles worth Rs 2.43 crore. He said that police besides taking the help of CCTV cameras, are also using drones at rallies, dharnas and festivals.