Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Excess water released from RMC of NPA

Farmers worry over damage of their rabi season crops like black and green grams

Srikakulam: Untimelyrelease of excess water through Right Main Canal (RMC) of the NarayanaPuram Anicut (NPA) inundated rabi crops like black and green gram in several villages in its catchment area.

The project officials released water un-necessarily with huge quantity damaged crops in Buradapeta, Honjaram, Pillalapeta, Chittarapuram, Gujjannapeta, Panasapeta, MedaMarthi, Vasudevapatnam, Tamaram, Walteru, Kavali, Latsayyapeta, Manthini, Mallayyapeta and other villages.

Farmers of these villages worry over damage of their rabi season crops like black and green grams. “This year we lost our paddy crops due to unseasonal rains under the influence of cyclones and expecting good yields through rabi crops but untimely release of excess water damaged our crops,” farmers of the NPA ayacut villagers informed The Hans India on Saturday.

