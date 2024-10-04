  • Menu
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Excise commissioner visits enforcement office

Excise commissioner visits enforcement office
Guntur: The AP Excise Commissioner Nishan Kumar examined the new excise policy at the Excise Enforcement office in Prathipadu, Guntur district on Thursday.

He checked the implementation of the tender system, the arrangements made, and the presence of banners. He confirmed that all necessary arrangements had been made and mentioned that anyone can apply for liquor shops.

Deputy Commissioner Srinivas stated that applications for liquor shops can be submitted online or offline until October 9. He emphasized that transparency will be maintained in the tender process and mentioned that tenders have been filed for all the liquor shops in Palnadu district.

