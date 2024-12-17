Expedite completion of Khelo India Indoor Stadium: SAAP chief

Tirupati: SportsAuthority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman A Ravi Naidu has urged for the swift completion of the Khelo India Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium at Sri Padmavathi Ma-hila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), emphasising that it should be made available to athletes promptly.



The project, funded by the Government of India, the uni versity and SAAP, is progressing slower than expected.

Ravi Naidu, accompanied by Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, Registrar Prof N Rajani, Physical Education Director Prof Sara Sarojini and DSDDO Syed Saheb, inspected the stadium’s construction site on Monday. Expressing dissatis-faction with the slow progress, He criticised the contrac-tor’s inefficiency despite the full allocation of funds. Fol-lowing the inspection, a review meeting was held in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber to assess the project’s status.

The SAAP chairman highlighted that delays reflect poorly on the contractor’s commitment and demanded a clear timeline for completion. He also pointed out the lack of basic amenities for spectators and instructed the engineering team to draft estimates for a proper gallery.

Additionally, he called for prompt completion of the wood-en court and proposals for a kho-kho court to accommo-date sports like volleyball and kabaddi in the future.

Ensuring seamless lighting and avoiding potential issues with the contractor were also emphasised. Ravi Naidu noted that the State Sports Minister is monitoring the pro-ject and instructed officials to prepare the stadium for an official inauguration soon. TDP city general secretary Mahesh Yadav, TNSSF Tirupati Parliament president K He-mant Royal, Telugu Yuvatha State leaders, engineering of-ficials and SAAP coaches were present.