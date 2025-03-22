Expedite construction of houses for poor: ZP chief

Eluru : A review meeting on rural development works was held at the Zilla Parishad headquarters under the chairmanship of erstwhile West Godavari Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ghanta Padmasri on Friday.

Officials of DWMA, DRDA and Housing departments participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in detail. A detailed review was held on the issues of CC roads, farm ponds, cattle sheds and employment generation.

She instructed the officials to complete the CC road works sanctioned in the district under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme as soon as possible.

She also asked the officials to construct farm ponds and sheds for livestock with quality to meet the water needs of the farmers.

She directed the officials to complete the works and pay the wages to the labourers within the stipulated time under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. She also instructed the officials to sanction loans to DWCRA associations and support the economic development of women. She has directed the officials to expedite the construction of houses being taken up by the government for the poor and provide construction materials to the beneficiaries who are building the houses.

ZP CEO K Bhimeshwar, officials of DWMA, DRDA, Housing PDs, EEs, and other departments participated.