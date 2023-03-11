Expert team of geologists visits Ratana village

Tuggali (Kurnool): An expert team of geologists from Mysore visited Ratana village in Tuggali mandal of Panthikonda constituency to study the reasons for houses developing cracks on Friday. The Kurnool district housing department project director K Venkat Narayana has assisted the expert team.

Speaking to The Hans India, the housing department PD said that on March 6 some houses at Ratana village of Tuggali mandal in Pathikonda constituency have developed cracks following mild tremors.

Fearing it to be an earthquake, the residents came out of their houses and spent the entire day at the open place. On learning about the issue, Tuggali mandal tahsildar Ravi visited the village to take stock of the situation.

The tahsildar after noting down the details has submitted a report to the Collector. The Collector in turn has ordered the Panchyat Raj (PR) superintending engineer Subramanayam and the Housing Department project director to ascertain the facts and find out what caused houses and roads to develop cracks. In this regard to study the reasons, a geologist from a Mysore company Veda Nanda Reddy along with his staff visited Ratana village.

After a thorough study, the geologists came to a conclusion that there are no chances of any earthquake occurring in the village. Later speaking to the villagers, he said that they need not worry. He said that only one house developed minor cracks. That could also be taken as air crack or it would have occurred due to weak foundation, stated the PD.

Venkata Narayana further said that the report would be submitted to the District Collector and further action would be taken based upon his instructions. Deputy engineer Guru Prasad, assistant engineers Vijay kumar, Hanumanthu, Siva, Rama Lingappa and others accompanied the expert team.