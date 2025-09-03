Experts call for blending tradition with technology in Sanskrit education

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, on Tuesday hosted an international conference on “Empowerment of Education through Technology and Innovations in Pedagogical Practices,” bringing together eminent scholars from India and abroad to explore how modern tools can transform traditional learning. Inaugurating the event, Vice Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy underlined the growing role of technology in education. He stressed that Sanskrit studies could be integrated with digital platforms, opening new avenues for global dissemination of India’s ancient knowledge traditions.

Delivering the keynote address, Vice Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Prof Prahlad R Joshi highlighted the potential of mobile applications and websites in making Sanskrit more accessible. “The vast treasure of knowledge preserved in Sanskrit should reach everyone, and technology provides the bridge,” he said.

International voices added a global perspective. Dr H Lucy Guest from the UK described Sanskrit as a ‘repository of universal knowledge’ and noted that combining technology with Yoga studies could yield solutions for modern life. From the USA, Krishnakeerthi Prabhu underlined that many principles of science and technology are already embedded in Sanskrit texts, citing references from the Mahabharata to aviation concepts. Scholars from Nepal, including Prof Tikaram Nyaopane and Dr Navaraj Katle, reiterated Sanskrit’s role as the foundation of philosophy and universal knowledge, pointing to its continuing presence in Nepal’s education system.

NSU Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy reaffirmed the University’s commitment to spreading Sanskrit worldwide through academic collaborations and conferences. Conference Coordinator Prof P Venkata Rao added that the objective was to connect Sanskrit with contemporary society through innovative pedagogical practices.