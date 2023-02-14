Experts explain best practices to accelerate startups across country

Neerukonda (Guntur District): Delegates from across India in person and other countries virtually participated in the first steering committee meeting held at SRM University-AP to accelerate startups in the country.

Committee chairperson and SRM-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora started the discussion in designing a blueprint to stir up the startup ecosystem of the university and across the AP. The meeting was hosted by CEO of Hatchlab Research Centre and Associate Director of the Directorate of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, SRM-AP Udayan Bakshi.

CEO of AP Innovation Society Anil Tentu also graced the occasion with his brilliant insights into technology transfer. He shared his thoughts on implementing CEOs in cutting-edge technologies across the state to make Andhra Pradesh the leader in startups in the country.

Notable industry leaders, who participated in the meeting, include Purushottam Kaushik, Head of Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution, World Economic Forum India; Dr Dinesh Dua, chairman of CII North India Committee on Life Sciences; Sameer Babbar, Principal Mentor of SVB Group at Melbourne; Prof Yatindra Nath Singh, chairman of CEMMC, IIT Kanpur; Prof Deepak Pandit, chair Profession - Innovation and Entrepreneurship, BML Munjal University; Sanjiv Bhavnani, founder of Mentorpreneur and Infotecniques; Rakesh Sharma, advisor of TERI; and Prof VK Nangia, Policy Maker and Professor of excellence for many institutes.

Deans, professors and researchers from SRM-AP also participated in the meeting, highlighting the best practices and methods to accelerate the startups in the country.