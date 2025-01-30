Experts in natural farming to be sent to Sri Lanka

Vijayawada : Natural farming has proven to be highly beneficial to predominantly rain-fed districts like Anantapur. It has delivered remarkable results even in drought-prone regions, stated V Lakshmana Naik, chief technology and innovation officer (CT & IO) of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) and district project manager of Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF).

Lakshmana Naik held a meeting on Wednesday with the Sri Lankan representatives at the APCNF office in Anantapur, where he provided insights into the execution of the natural farming initiative across the state.

He emphasised the crucial role played by women’s groups in driving the programme and elaborated on the use of bio-stimulants, models including ATM models, A-grade models, kitchen gardens, and botanical extracts with their applications.

Lakshmana Naik assured them that along with knowledge-sharing, skilled farmers from Andhra Pradesh would be sent to Sri Lanka to provide hands-on training in natural farming.

Later, the Sri Lankan team visited Jellipalli village in Kuderu Mandal, where they observed a green grape vineyard and mango orchard cultivated by farmer Adinarayana. They also attended a demonstration on the preparation of bio stimulants like Ghana Jeevamrutham and drava Jeevamrutham.

Madhupreeti, project executive (RySS), Krishna Chaitanya, district agricultural officer (APCNF), Narendra, consultant, and Anuradha, project manager, and others accompanied the Sri Lankan delegation.