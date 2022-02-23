Explosion at Hetero Pharma injured five persons
Five injured in a reactor blast that took place at Hetero Pharma Company at Nakkapalli on Wednesday.
Of the five injured, two are said to be in a critical condition and they have been shifted to Visakhapatnam for treatment.
According to the preliminary information, no casualty was reported.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.
