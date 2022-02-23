  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Explosion at Hetero Pharma injured five persons

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Five injured in a reactor blast that took place at Hetero Pharma Company at Nakkapalli on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam: Five injured in a reactor blast that took place at Hetero Pharma Company at Nakkapalli on Wednesday.

Of the five injured, two are said to be in a critical condition and they have been shifted to Visakhapatnam for treatment.

According to the preliminary information, no casualty was reported.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X