Export, import biz offers an ocean of opportunities

Visakhapatnam: The ease of doing business in India and high profitability ratio make import- export business ideas the best ones to start in the country, said Karunendra S Jasti, president of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI).

At the launch of a five-day certificate course on export import management initiated by the FAPCCI here on Thursday, Karunendra appreciated the incentives offered by the government to the export, import business.

The certificate course will continue for four days on February 10, 11, 16 and 17.

Speaking on the occasion, member of managing committee Ch Kishore Kumar said Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline which offers numerous opportunities to existing and aspiring exporters. Referring to the course, he stated that such courses will aid in improving the chances of opportunities for upcoming entrepreneurs as well as job seekers.

Branch manager of ECGC Limited A Bipul Mishra said currently, most MSMEs are supplying goods to public sector units and other corporate firms but in future, all MSMEs should make use of the opportunities and become exporters.

District Industries Centre general manager Ch Ganapathi mentioned that a single window system provided by the government gives all the permissions at one platform and stressed that there are ocean of opportunities in export, import business.