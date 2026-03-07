Facelift to 39 temples with Rs 47.44 cr

Rajamahendravaram: In view of the forthcoming Godavari Pushkaralu scheduled to commence on June 26, 2027, the State government has sanctioned Rs 47.44 crore for the renovation, modernisation and development of facilities at 39 temples located in East Godavari and Konaseema districts. The initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and amenities at prominent temples in preparation for the upcoming religious event, which is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the country.

Officials of Endowments department have begun preparing an action plan to ensure that the sanctioned works are taken up at the earliest and completed within a one-year timeframe.

Of the total works sanctioned, 18 temples are located in East Godavari district and 21 in Konaseema district. While works worth Rs 29.65 crore have been approved for East Godavari, projects amounting to Rs 23.79 crore have been sanctioned for temples in Konaseema. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said that the temple development works would not only facilitate devotees during Pushkaralu but also strengthen efforts to promote tourism in the joint East Godavari region.

Several works have been sanctioned in and around Rajamahendravaram. These include reconstruction of Mukha Mandapam at Sri Rama Satyanarayana Swamy temple with an allocation of Rs 1 crore. Development of a two-storeyed Pindapradanam hall at PMK Satram has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Reconstruction of the building and kitchen at the Gautami Jeevakaarunya Sangham has been approved with an outlay of Rs 2.80 crore.

Funds have also been sanctioned for development of Lakshmi Janardhana Swamy and Anjaneya Swamy temples at Dowleswaram with Rs 1 crore. Reconstruction of Lakshmi Narayana Annadana Samajam building in Ghantallamma Street has been allotted Rs 70 lakh, while Rs 60 lakh has been sanctioned for the development of Bala Tripura Sundari temple and its Kalyana Mandapam.

In Lakshmivarapupeta, Rs 55 lakh has been earmarked for the reconstruction of Mukha Mandapam and Dhwaja Sthambam at Ramalingeswara and Chowdeswara Swamy temples. Development and beautification of Venugopala Swamy temple in Kambham Satram Street will be taken up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. Repairs, construction of toilets, kitchen and dining facilities at the first floor of Chanda Satram have been sanctioned with an allocation of Rs 1.5 crore.

Apart from these, Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned for reconstruction works at the temple in the sacred Goshpada Kshetram at Kovvur. Venkateswara Swamy temple at Annadevarapadu in Peravali mandal will be renovated with an allocation of Rs 2 crore. Funds have also been sanctioned for development works at Gubbalamma temple in Nidadavole, Janardana Swamy temple in Kapileswarapuram, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Korumilli, Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Nidadavole and the Sita Rama Swamy temple at Annadevarapeta in Tallapudi mandal.

Officials said the works would be executed on priority so that all facilities are ready well before the Godavari Pushkaralu, ensuring better arrangements for pilgrims visiting the temples in the twin districts.