Facilitate for establishment of more units: Collector Anand

Nellore: Asserting the government’s commitment for transforming Nellore as an industrial hub, district Collector O Anand has directed the officials concerned to ensure for establishment of more units in the district.

Speaking at the District Industrial and Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting here on Thursday, the Collector said the government is keen on encouraging upcoming industrialists for the establishment of units, which could provide jobs to the unemployed youth. He ordered the officials to sanction the units after verifying the documents immediately. Not a single application should be ignored if all the documents are submitted properly, he added.

The Collector instructed the officials to focus on acquiring suitable land for the purpose. He said that as per the government’s directions, top priority should be given to establishment of small and medium industries like printing, gold, readymade cluster development programme etc. At the same time, officials must take steps to sanction loans by coordinating with the bankers, he added. Anand advised the officials to consider availability of land, water, power, road etc and infrastructure facilities and natural resources, while sanctioning the units, so that industrialists will not face any problems. He also urged people interested in establishing the units to submit documents as per the norms, otherwise they would be rejected.

On this occasion, District Industries Center general manager Prasad explained the status of applications related to Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme. Joint Collector Karthik, AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation GM Sekhar Reddy, District Panchayath Officer Sridhar Reddy, Lead District Manager Srikanth Pradeep and others were present.