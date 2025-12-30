Failure is better than unattempting

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission Chairperson Podapati Tejaswi has said increasing pollution and other environmental challenges have been posing threat to existence of earth and stressed that sustainable solutions must emerge without further damaging nature. She emphasised that even small projects developed at village or school level can provide solutions to global challenges.

Tejaswi inaugurated three-day national-level Tech Expo on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) InnoVikas - 2025, organised by Vikas College of Engineering and Technology at college campus at Nunna near Vijayawada on Monday. More than 800 students from 40 government and private schools, junior colleges, polytechnic and engineering colleges participated in the expo, showcasing around 212 innovative projects aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. She inspected several projects showcased by students and inquired about them regarding their importance. Addressing students, Tejaswi said participation was more important than the fear of failure. “Even if students fail, they are far better than those, who do not participate at all,” she said, encouraging youngsters to experiment and share ideas. She observed that the world is changing rapidly and industry requirements are constantly evolving, making it essential for students to upgrade their technological skills.

She noted that global solutions could emerge from small, local innovations and urged students to use technology to bring meaningful change in society. Referring to rapid advancements, she said developments such as quantum technology hubs, artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, and emerging opportunities from global companies like Google are opening new avenues for students in India.

Tejaswi advised students to focus on innovation, discipline, and dedication, pointing out that many individuals from modest backgrounds have gone on to become CEOs and industrialists. She urged students to strive for success not only for personal growth but also to make their parents proud and contribute positively to society.

The expo features a wide range of student innovations, with the best idea being awarded a total cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. She said platforms like InnoVikas play a vital role in nurturing creativity and addressing pressing environmental and social challenges. The programme was attended by Vikas College of Engineering and Technology Chairman Naredla Narsi Reddy, Executive Director Naredla Keerthi, Principal Parameswara Rao, ALERT Chairman Jayaraju, alumni member Saranya, faculty members, industry representatives, and a large number of students.