Fake accounts alert: Collector warns

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has issued a public advisory, warning citizens and government employees to remain vigilant about fake social media accounts being created in the names of district-level officials, including himself.

Unidentified individuals have reportedly created fraudulent profiles and are using them to request money through social media and phone calls. The Collector stated that no money should be transferred without proper verification, even if the request appears to come from a known colleague or superior.

Dr Vinod Kumar noted that cases have already been reported involving fake accounts in the names of a Municipal Commissioner, a Tahsildar, and other senior officers, with the intention of extorting money. He urged the public to verify the authenticity of any such request by directly contacting the individual concerned and to avoid responding to suspicious messages.

Citizens are encouraged to report such incidents to the police without delay. The Collector also underscored the need to raise awareness of this issue among peers, friends, and neighbours to help prevent further fraud.