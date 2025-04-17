  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Fake accounts alert: Collector warns

Fake accounts alert: Collector warns
x
Highlights

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has issued a public advisory, warning citizens and government employees to remain vigilant about fake...

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has issued a public advisory, warning citizens and government employees to remain vigilant about fake social media accounts being created in the names of district-level officials, including himself.

Unidentified individuals have reportedly created fraudulent profiles and are using them to request money through social media and phone calls. The Collector stated that no money should be transferred without proper verification, even if the request appears to come from a known colleague or superior.

Dr Vinod Kumar noted that cases have already been reported involving fake accounts in the names of a Municipal Commissioner, a Tahsildar, and other senior officers, with the intention of extorting money. He urged the public to verify the authenticity of any such request by directly contacting the individual concerned and to avoid responding to suspicious messages.

Citizens are encouraged to report such incidents to the police without delay. The Collector also underscored the need to raise awareness of this issue among peers, friends, and neighbours to help prevent further fraud.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick