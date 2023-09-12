Live
Family commits suicide by jumping in a well at Kothavalasa
A family committed suicide by jumping into the agricultural well leaving the daughter along with the husband and wife die.
In a tragic incident that took place in Chinthalapalem of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district, a family committed suicide by jumping into the agricultural well leaving their daughter along with the husband and wife to die.
MD Mohinuddin (46) lives with his family in FCI Nagar under Marripalem, Visakhapatnam. On Monday evening, along with his wife Sanshinisha (39), daughter Fatima Zahida (17), and son Ali, went to see their place at Chintapalem near Kothavalasa and jumped in it.
Mohinuddin, his wife, and daughter died in this incident, while his son Ali survived.
Kothavalasa Police upon receiving the information reached the spot and started an investigation. The police are investigating the reasons why the family committed suicide by jumping into the well.