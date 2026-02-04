Family counselling centre opened to address women’s issues

Puttaparthi: A Family Counselling Centre has been inaugurated at Puttaparthi to provide effective support and resolution for women facing domestic and social issues, said Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Sri Sathya Sai district.

The centre was inaugurated on Tuesday morning at the DSP office premises in Puttaparthi.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the police department would extend all possible support to women approaching the centre and work towards resolving their grievances through counselling. He noted that after revenue-related issues, family disputes account for a significant number of complaints received through grievance platforms. To address this, a dedicated counselling team comprising a lawyer, a representative from a voluntary organisation, a police officer, and a women’s representative has been constituted. He said counselling would help couples resolve differences amicably and lead a peaceful life. The SP stated that the Family Counselling Centre at the district headquarters would serve as a model for the entire district by instilling confidence among women and homemakers.

He expressed gratitude to donors who extended support for setting up the centre and said special focus was being placed on preventing crimes against women.

He added that similar counselling centres have already been established at Kadiri, Penukonda, and Dharmavaram, with staff available for two days a week and round-the-clock services if required.

The SP specially congratulated Vijay Kumar and his team for their efforts in establishing the fully equipped counselling centre.

DSP Vijay Kumar, Circle Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and police personnel were present at the programme.