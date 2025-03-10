Family of Jagan Attack Accused Appeals for Relief, Seeks CM's Intervention

Mangalagiri: The family of Janupalli Srinivasa Rao, who has been in jail for over six years for allegedly attacking Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a Kodi Kathi (a knife used in cockfights) in 2018, has sought assistance from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Meeting TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah at the party office near Mangalagiri on Monday, they expressed their struggles with financial hardship and the prolonged legal battle.

Accompanied by advocate Abdul Saleem, the family highlighted their dire situation, stating they were barely able to make a living through small jobs. They claimed that while their relative remained incarcerated, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the purported victim, had not been attending court hearings, further delaying the case. The prolonged trial had placed a heavy financial burden on them, and they urged the government to provide a job opportunity for one of the family members to alleviate their suffering.

The family had previously attempted to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu but was unable to do so due to his official commitments. They also raised their plight with TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh during his Yuvagalam Padayatra in Pithapuram.

Responding to their concerns, Mr. Ramaiah assured them of the party’s support and criticised the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, stating that Dalits had suffered significant injustices under its rule. He advised them to seek a direct meeting with the Chief Minister on Saturdays to present their grievances.

The case, which has remained in the legal system for years, continues to be a source of distress for the accused’s family, who now look towards the new government for relief.