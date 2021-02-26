'Fan' will not work in civic polls: Nara Lokesh

Tiruvuru (Krishna dist): TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday accused the YSRCP leaders of becoming greatly worried at the fearless manner in which the TDP cadres fought the panchayat polls despite the false cases, attacks, threats and murders.

Lokesh said that the speed of the YSRCP fan in the panchayat polls was reduced to a great extent and the public mood was such that the fan would stop functioning altogether in the coming municipal elections. Everybody should condemn the YSRCP attacks on former MLA Tangirala Sowmya in Nandigama and on the TDP leaders in Tiruvuru and other places. The lawless "Raja Reddy constitution" was brought in to strike fear and suppress all sections of the people, he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Lokesh called on the former MLA and expressed his solidarity with her fight against the mining mafia. He also visited the TDP victims' families in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency.

He told the Krishna Reddy family in Ramachandrapuram that the party would stand behind and extend all support to them in their struggle against the oppressive attacks by the ruling party leaders.

Addressing the media, Lokesh said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party leaders talked about the TDP finding no candidates in the panchayat elections and boasted that they had won 151 MLA seats in the Assembly elections. But after the panchayat polls started, the Chief Minister began to feel the real impact of the people's disapproval of his government's policies. The Chief Minister and his MLAs were terrified at the manner in which the TDP cadres came forward to fight in the elections, he claimed.

The TDP leader ridiculed the ministers saying that there was no uniformity in the election results announced by them. One minister would say they won 95 per cent panchayats, another said it was just 90 per cent. One advisor said they had won 80 per cent. The YSRCP leaders were in an unenviable position of getting reprimanded in the Tadepalli residence on the one hand and then coming to the party office to hold press conferences to make false claims on the election results.