Farm implements for hire at RBK centres: Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Kakinada: Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that farm implements would be given on hire at the centres to be set up at the YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras to minimize the input costs. He convened a review meeting with agriculture officials at his camp office here on Saturday.



Kannababu said thatthe process of sowing for Kharif going on in 1,20,957 hectares of land in the district. He said that 68,578 Crop Cultivator Rights Cards (CCRC) have been issued to the tenant farmers in the district. Each RBK centre will be equipped with implements worth Rs 15 lakh. At RBK centers the customer hiring centre will be set up and machinery will be supplied at lower prices to benefit the farmers.

As many as 1,129 RBK centers were set up in the district. At these centers 865 kiosks were provided to ensure that the farmers get benefitted. These kiosks will provide seeds, pesticides within the 48 hours when ordered. Seeds and pesticides worth Rs 2,28,37,395 have been supplied in the district. Agriculture department Joint Director KVS Prasad, Deputy Directors VT Rama Rao and S Madhava Rao and others were present.