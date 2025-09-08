Farmers are in pathetic condition under NDA govt, says Parvathareddy

Nellore: YSR Congress Party district working president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has alleged that farmers in the State are in pathetic condition following anti-farmers policies being implemented by TDP lead coalition government.

Speaking after unveiling ‘Annadatha Poru’ poster at party office here on Sunday, the MLC recalled that during the regime of late chief minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy, farmers felt safe and happy as YSR made cultivation as profitable one.

‘Parvathareddy’ said farmers also have enjoyed better profits in the cultivation during the regime of YSR Congress Party former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended financial support Rs 13,500 under Rythu Barosa Scheme(RBS) per year.

The MLA alleged that now farmers are facing hurdles in the cultivation as the government encouraging the black marketing of urea instead of bringing it in open market.

The MLC pointed out that present agriculture season farmers are going to incur Rs 20,000 loss on each acre due to unavailability of urea in the current peak season.

The MLC has urged the farmers to join the stir schedule on 9th September by YSRCP irrespective of political parties.

Party leaders were present.