Farmers’ convention in Kurnool tomorrow

Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham has called for a large-scale farmers’ gathering in Kurnool on April 4 to discuss key agricultural issues and press for policy changes.

P Ramachandraiah, association’s honorary president, emphasised the need for fair support prices for farmers’ produce and the integration of the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday at CR Bhavan, Ramachandraiah accompanied by CPI district secretary Giddaiah and farmers’ association State secretary Jagannatham, announced that the All India Kisan Sabha National Convention will be held at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, from April 15 to 17.

The Kurnool conference will serve as a platform to deliberate on the issues faced by farmers and formulate resolutions for the national convention.

Highlighting the agricultural crisis, Ramachandraiah noted that 60% of the country’s population still depends on farming. He criticised both the Central and State governments for neglecting the sector, leading to severe financial distress among farmers. He stated that over the past decade, around 3,50,000 farmers have committed suicide due to mounting debts and unprofitable prices for their produce.

Ramachandraiah accused the Central government of failing to implement the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, despite the BJP’s pre-election promises.

He pointed out the disparity in financial policies, stating that while corporate loans amounting to Rs 20 lakh crore were waived, farmers’ loans remain unpaid. He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to double farmers’ income had, in reality, only doubled their debt.

Referring to the farmers’ protests in New Delhi, he noted that 760 farmers lost their lives opposing the three controversial farm laws. The upcoming Kurnool conference will seek urgent government intervention in farmers’ welfare

The association has put forward several demands, including: Guaranteed support prices for farmers’ produce, complete farm loan waivers to prevent farmer suicides. implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendation to provide 50% of investment costs to farmers, a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for farmers aged 60 and above and allocation of 50% of National Employment Guarantee Scheme funds to agriculture.

The farmers’ national conference at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mandapam in Kurnool will be attended by prominent leaders, including Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasadu, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister TG Bharath, senior Congress leader N Raghuveera Reddy and Kisan Sabha national secretary Ravula Venkaiah.

Ramachandraiah urged farmers from all political backgrounds to attend and make the event a success.

CPI district secretary B Giddaiah stressed the necessity of a farm loan waiver, stating that many farmers in the district have suffered heavy losses, leading to migration from rural areas.

He alleged that bank officials in Alur, Holagunda and Halaharvi mandals were seizing farmers’ assets and forcing loan repayments, worsening their financial burden.

“Farmers who have faced extreme losses cannot be expected to repay loans,” he said, demanding an immediate halt to coercive recovery measures by banks.