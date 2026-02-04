Farmers express happiness over quick solutions at revenue clinic

Dharmavaram: Farmers are expressing their happiness as the Revenue Clinics, conducted under the auspices of the Revenue Department, are providing quick solutions to their land-related problems.

A piece of land in Survey Number 369-B, measuring 4.60 acres in Pulletipalli village of Chennekothapalli mandal, had been under a notional account for some time due to a partition dispute among four brothers.

In this context, the brothers mutually resolved the partition dispute, submitted an application at the Revenue Clinic, and requested that the said patta land be registered as a regular account and that 1-B certificates be issued in their respective names.

After an inquiry into the matter, the Joint Collector sent a report, based on which Lakshminarayana, Akkulappa, Satyanarayana and Ramanjaneyulu

were issued 1-B certificates according to their respective shares.