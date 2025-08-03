Farmers express joy over Annadata Sukhibhava scheme implementation

Nellore: A festive atmosphere was seen at Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy(VPR) Concention in Kovur as the scores of farmers thronged to secure the financial help under one among ‚ Super Six‘ of TDP led coalition government Annadatha Sukhibhava Scheme(ASS) on Saturday.

According to the official sources as many as 16,938 farmers under the scheme, while 13,002 PM Kisan Samman Yojana(PKSY) total 29,400 received Rs 11 crores in Kovur constituency.

Farmers has expressed joy over securing the amount under both ASS and PKSY schemes at a time. Speaking the occasion, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy said that she feel fortunate for having work with a remarkable political personality and visionary leader Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as he is keen on completing every assurance given to the people during 2024 electioneering. The MLA said that as many as 46,85 868 farmers have got benefited Rs 3, 174 crores under ASS and PKSY schemes in the entire State. The MLA said that government will provide the amount to Tenant Farmers each Rs 20,000 under these two schemes in two phases in coming Rabi season and summer period.

While saying that selection of beneficiaries was conducted in a transparent manner based on their documentary evidences enrolled in online system. He said that in case any farmer failed to secure the amount he can approach with toll free number 155221 as government will consider his appeal and redress the problem at once. District Collector O Anand has said that approximately 1.90 lakh farmers under ASS and PKSY have received Rs 131 crores in the entire district.

Joinr Director of Agriculture P Satya Vani has said that applications of 18,000 farmers for under ASS and PMSY were declined due to various reasons including wrong feeding of information in online system. She said that government will open Grievance Module from 3rd August as the farmers who failed to secure the scheme will reapply with proper information.

Agriculture department Assistant Director Anitha, Kovur MRO Subbaiah, MDO Srihari Reddy and others were present.